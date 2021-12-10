Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LVLU. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $15.09.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

