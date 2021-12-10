Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

LVLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.29.

LVLU stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

