Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 7.3% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) traded up 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.85. 3,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 421,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $4,204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $3,132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $495,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $4,021,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $8,853,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.