Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 53,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,350. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.96. Macerich has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.