MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$28.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.75.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$19.08 on Monday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 360.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,339 shares of company stock worth $1,332,936.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

