MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$28.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$21.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$28.75.
Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$19.08 on Monday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 360.00.
In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,229,649.72. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,339 shares of company stock worth $1,332,936.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
