Marin Software (MRIN) versus The Competition Financial Review

Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) is one of 129 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Marin Software to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marin Software and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Marin Software Competitors 665 3170 4901 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 39.37%. Given Marin Software’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marin Software has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million -$14.05 million -5.31 Marin Software Competitors $1.02 billion $1.91 million 16.44

Marin Software’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25% Marin Software Competitors -39.08% -1,612.21% -10.89%

Risk & Volatility

Marin Software has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software’s competitors have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marin Software competitors beat Marin Software on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Marin Software

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

