MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.21% of MarineMax worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HZO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 78,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 127,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HZO opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.70.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

