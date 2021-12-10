Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Deborah Marriott Harrison Sells 7,250 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marriott International stock opened at $157.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Marriott International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,205,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 50.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Marriott International by 155.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marriott International by 47.7% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $3,193,000. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.