Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $152.62 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.57.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,995 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.00. 53,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,172. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

