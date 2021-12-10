Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 105 ($1.39).

Several brokerages have commented on MARS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.59) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.19) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.26) to GBX 85 ($1.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

LON MARS traded down GBX 2.15 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 69.30 ($0.92). 1,999,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,048. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.09. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 59.35 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £457.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

