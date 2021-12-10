Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $255.30 Million

Brokerages expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report $255.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.60 million. Marten Transport reported sales of $227.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $962.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $958.00 million to $966.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marten Transport.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Marten Transport stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. 2,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.90. Marten Transport has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after buying an additional 509,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 49,528.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marten Transport by 20.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 311,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marten Transport by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 66,430 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marten Transport (MRTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.