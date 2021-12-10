Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $2,047,500.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $2,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRVL opened at $90.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 92,865 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

