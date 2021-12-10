Matryx (MTX) Market Capitalization Tops $127,857.67

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Matryx has a total market capitalization of $127,857.67 and $5,176.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matryx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Matryx has traded 63.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.88 or 0.00209254 BTC.

Matryx Profile

MTX is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Matryx

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matryx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

