Matthew B. Salzberg Sells 40,000 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $459,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of APRN opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.59). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 136.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

