Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 110,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

MMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Maverix Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.76. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.