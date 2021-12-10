Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Trading Up 2.4%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.25 and last traded at C$36.61. Approximately 69,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 147,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.74.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -29.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.79.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

