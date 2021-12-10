MBL Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

BATS IFRA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.14. 145,766 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99.

