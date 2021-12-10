MBL Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 93,328 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 93,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.4% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,269,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,756 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after buying an additional 924,422 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1,341.3% during the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 783,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 728,730 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after buying an additional 564,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 36.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after buying an additional 546,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. 62,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,103. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

