MBL Wealth LLC Invests $5.89 Million in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 344,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for about 2.0% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after acquiring an additional 363,111 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,723,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 1,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,770. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.