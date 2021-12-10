MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $16.93 Million Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,932,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.07. The company had a trading volume of 48,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.32. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.62 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

