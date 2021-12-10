MBL Wealth LLC Takes $138,000 Position in Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

REML traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.72. 4,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,340. Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

