MBL Wealth LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.39. 186,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,313,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.64. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.