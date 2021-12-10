McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of McKesson worth $44,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its position in McKesson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of MCK opened at $230.74 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.09 and a 1-year high of $232.14. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,214 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,367,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.