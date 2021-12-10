Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Down to $2.98

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $2.82. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 1,224 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mechel PAO in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO in the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Mechel PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

