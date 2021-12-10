Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has $14.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MTL opened at $2.72 on Monday. Mechel PAO has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mechel PAO during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Mechel PAO during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000.

Mechel PAO Company Profile

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

