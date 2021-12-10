Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives $15.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,698.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 356,330 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.83. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

