Memetic / PepeCoin Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $948,982.86 and approximately $1,619.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00282557 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00010392 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009142 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00012667 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

