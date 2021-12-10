Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $28,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $184.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

