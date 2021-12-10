Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

Shares of MTOR stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. 2,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,947. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. Meritor has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTOR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $2,858,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

