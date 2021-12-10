Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 76.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MESA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $254.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 1,057.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,616,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 131,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 86,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 861,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 164,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.