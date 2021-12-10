Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $130.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.65 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

MESA stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $254.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 237,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 65.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

