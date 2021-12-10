Michael J. Zacka Sells 90,000 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.56 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $29,349,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amcor by 35.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

