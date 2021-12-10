Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 30,792 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 30,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $808,597.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $24.33. 9,618,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,207,886. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $19.12 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 179,526 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

