MicroMoney 24 Hour Volume Reaches $196,775.00 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $204,351.14 and $196,775.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007246 BTC.

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

