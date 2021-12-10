Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,452 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

MSFT opened at $333.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

