MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Director Simon Biddiscombe Sells 30,000 Shares

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MicroVision stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 3.54.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MicroVision by 293.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,908,000 after buying an additional 7,696,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 36.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 110.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,660,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 111.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 499.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,500 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

