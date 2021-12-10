Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.48

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 34500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of C$35.78 million and a P/E ratio of -35.36.

Midland Exploration Company Profile (CVE:MD)

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metals, as well as REE mine discoveries. Midland Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

