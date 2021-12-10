Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,999 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CFFVU. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at $1,083,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V by 3.6% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,832,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. V by 16.2% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,666 shares during the period.

CFFVU stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

