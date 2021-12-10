Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,320 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 29.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $212,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.50. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.72.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $375.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.