Millennium Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

CCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

