Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 136.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,436 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Financial Institutions worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

