Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Liquidity Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $20.90 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market cap of $740.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.