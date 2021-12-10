Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Artesian Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $201,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.63. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $399.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.05.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 59.44%.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

