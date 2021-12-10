MiMedx Group’s (MDXG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,575,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 274,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,776 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

