MiMedx Group’s (MDXG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MiMedx Group Company Profile
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
