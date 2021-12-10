Mina Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Billion (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 10th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $37.18 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00007321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054636 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.13 or 0.08251315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00083062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,375.41 or 0.99820284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00056835 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002755 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 317,254,419 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

