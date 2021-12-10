Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,351 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Southern stock opened at $64.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $586,657. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

