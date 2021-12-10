Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

PANW stock opened at $527.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.10 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.00 and a 52 week high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

