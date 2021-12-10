Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.55 or 0.00005253 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $198.05 million and $185.20 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.08 or 0.08525854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,477.04 or 0.99951617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

