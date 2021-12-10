Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 61,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 572,954 shares.The stock last traded at $4.60 and had previously closed at $4.63.

A number of research firms have commented on MF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.08 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.59.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Missfresh during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Company Profile (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

