Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mister Car Wash Inc. operates car washes. Mister Car Wash Inc. is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

MCW opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80. Mister Car Wash has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,582,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,419,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 26.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,443,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,090,000 after acquiring an additional 936,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

